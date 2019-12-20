Auditions for 'A Little Night Music' on Jan. 12-14

Auditions for The Jewish Federation's JFed Players' Spring 2020 production, A Little Night Music, will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-4 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13, 14, from 7-9 p.m. Auditions are at the Jewish Federation, 114A Lime Ave. in Monrovia.
Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the two men who love her: a lawyer, and a Count. When Desirée performs in Fredrik's town, their passion rekindles, inciting a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's very young wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte.
Both men - as well as their jealous wives - agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.
For more information call the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
Source: Jewish Federation press release
- Brad Haugaard
