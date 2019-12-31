News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Socrates: Loves Car Rides, Treats, and Tricks

Look at this cutie! Socrates is a sweet one-year-old terrier mix who loves snuggling and being called a “good boy”. He also enjoys car rides, the finest meat-based treats, and doing tricks. He recently had a Foster Sleepover and got along great with his foster family’s two dogs. This little guy would love a home where he can hang out with you on the sofa and watch TV, go for walks, and cuddle. If this description of Socrates has made you say “awwwww!” just wait until you meet him!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

