Molly: Friendly, Loving, and Happy

Friendly, loving, and happy – do these sound like three adjectives you need in your life? Then come meet Molly! This beautiful tabby was brought in to the shelter after her owner died and no one else in the family could take her in. She’s only three years old and would love to find her forever home for the new year. If you’re looking for an all-around great cat, Molly is ready to wow you!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
