Bridget: Three Years Old But All Puppy

Bridget has the best puppy dog eyes. And the word "puppy" in that sentence is appropriate. Although she's three years old, she still has the energy of a puppy. Bridget LOVES to play - with people, with other dogs, with anyone who wants to have fun. While a lot of dogs love meal time, or cuddle time, her favorite time of day is play time. She's had a blast participating in doggy play group with the other shelter dogs, but she'd love a home where every day is nothing but fun and games.

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

