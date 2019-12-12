News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Burglar Swipes Old Skateboard; Tailgater Causes Accident; Christmas Package Theft; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 386 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Petty Theft From a Vehicle
December 5 at 7:23 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Colorado called police to report items had been taken from his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. The victim parked his vehicle in front of his residence. The next morning he found the vehicle ransacked and a small amount of cash left in the vehicle was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 5 at 7:00 p.m., a caller reported two vehicles had just collided into one another at the intersection of Huntington and Primrose, causing one vehicle to overturn. Officers arrived with Paramedics, however, no one was found to be injured. A collision investigation was conducted, and the driver at fault was issued a citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 7:00 p.m., a motorist went around a police barricade on Maple at Primrose that was set up for the holiday parade. A parking enforcement officer stopped and contacted the driver, who was believed to be intoxicated. When the parking officer called for a police officer to assist, the driver fled the area, heading south on Primrose. Officers stopped the driver two blocks away. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
December 5 at 8:26 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista reported someone just shot a BB through one of the windows of his home, completely shattering it. Officers responded, but no suspects were located. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 6 at 7:44 a.m., a burglary was reported at an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Foothill. Unknown Suspects broke the frame around the complex laundry room door to gain entry. Four washing machines were broken into and coins were taken. Investigation continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 6 at 7:50 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte reported a burglary that occurred sometime overnight. A suspect entered through a previously broken window and stole an old skateboard from an office. No other items were taken. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 6 at 6:18 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Huntington and Shamrock. Officers responded and found a passenger in one of the vehicles complained of neck pain. Paramedics responded, but medical treatment was refused. Both drivers had been approaching a red light. One of the drivers admitted to following too closely and was not able to stop in time, colliding into the vehicle in front of him.
Vandalism In Progress – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 7:21 p.m., a caller reported a male subject spray painting on the public sidewalk in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers located the subject with the spray paint can next to him and fresh spray paint residue on his hands. The suspect admitted to writing graffiti on the sidewalk. After the witness positively identified the suspect, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
December 7 at 2:24 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive called police to report his vehicle had been burglarized two nights prior. He parked his car on the street in front of his house and locked all the doors. There was no sign of forced entry, but several tools were taken from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 7 at 7:06 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of S. Mountain. The victim left his keys on a patio table outside. In the morning, he discovered his vehicle was missing. The vehicle taken was a maroon Honda Accord.
Attempt Mail Theft / Warrants / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 6:27 p.m., a resident in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle called police to report a male subject took a gift package from her neighbor’s home, but when he saw the witness, he dropped the package and fled the area on a bike. Officers responded to the area, but could not locate the suspect. An hour later, an officer patrolling the area found a male subject matching the description. The witness could not be located to identify him. The suspect was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and he had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 10:35 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington, when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Vandalism
December 9 at 7:52 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Duarte walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had shattered one of his car windows. Nothing was taken from inside his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Bicycle
December 9 at 8:42 a.m., a guest at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported their bicycle worth $2,000 was stolen from the hotel property. The guest had locked their bike to the hotel's barbeque by the outside patio earlier that morning. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 9 at 11:05 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower discovered his vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the night. The suspect broke the door lock and took a set golf clubs, an apple watch and several other items that he had left on the front seat. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
December 9 at 1:45 p.m., a gardener doing work in the 200 block of N. Canyon reported the tools from the bed of his truck had just been stolen by two male suspects. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle. Officers responded to the area, but could not locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run, Non-injury Traffic Collision
December 9 at 5:27 p.m., a motorist reported she was just in a collision with three other motorists in the 600 block of W. Duarte. While officers were responding, one of the drivers fled the scene. Officers searched for the hit and run suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Package Theft
December 10 at 9:05 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle reported she never received her gift packages from Amazon, but was advised they were delivered to her front porch the night before. She reviewed her video and saw a male suspect taking her packages, which contained Christmas gifts. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 10 at 10:04 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Genoa. The victim walked outside his apartment and discovered someone had burglarized his parked car sometime during the night. It is unknown how the suspect overcame the locking device for the vehicle. Several personal items were taken, including the victim's wallet. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 10 at 11:31 a.m., a motorist was involved in a collision with another motorist at the intersection of Olive and California, and had pain, but no visible injuries. Officers and paramedics responded. After investigation, the driver who caused the collision was issued a citation.
Grand Theft
December 10 at 2:42 p.m., an employee of a clothing store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two male suspects left the store four hours earlier with a large dollar amount of merchandise and did not pay for the items. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 10 at 10:23 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. The victim called to report he just saw a driver hit his parked vehicle and drive away. The employee wrote down the license plate, which returned to an address in Arcadia. Officers went to the location, but the vehicle was not there. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 11 at 5:40 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lime called police to report his 2002 Chevy van, which had a large quantity of tools inside, was stolen from the front of his residence. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 11:35 a.m., officers were patrolling the Station Square Park in the 1600 block S. Primrose when they located a male subject who was heavily intoxicated and carrying an open alcohol container. The subject was yelling at people and was determined to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety or the safety of others. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
December 11 at 2:43 p.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. A 93-year-old customer reported to officers that a female suspect stole the items he had just purchased out of his shopping cart. His bag of merchandise also included his wallet, identification, credit cards and money. He was unable to chase after her, but yelled for help. Employees ran to assist him, but the female suspect was already gone. Officers responded and were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 12/12/2019
Labels: police
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment