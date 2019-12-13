City Council: New Rules for Shutting Off Your Water; Fire Chief Recognized

https://is.gd/T76G7e) the City Council will ...
~ Consider new rules for turning off people's water if they don't pay. First, you get a monthly bill showing what you haven't paid. Then, if you don't pay by the 70th day, the city will mail you a shut-off notice. If you don't pay by the 77th day, you get a door hanger. If you don't pay by the 82nd day, your water will be switched off on the 83rd day. https://is.gd/S1yxjt
~ Recognize Fire Chief Brad Dover for successfully completing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Executive Fire Officer Program. https://is.gd/nCEr5R
- Brad Haugaard
