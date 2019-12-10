No More Risque Entries in Parade; Warning to Old Town Merchants; Vacancy on Historic Preservation Commission

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ With 108 parade entries in the Christmas parade, we "smashed the previous record of 80." However, Feik also draws a few lessons from the event:
1. Because one of the entries in the Christmas Parade, a vehicle with "risqué and quite inappropriate imagery on the exterior" [I saw it - a VW with a nude woman], the city is tightening its application process, check-in and registration, "to ensure inappropriate floats are not permitted to participate."
2. The city is going to review its policies regarding street vendors to "balance the need to provide efficient, effective public safety while also allowing businesses to vend."
3. It'll also review its safety policy. "To avoid viewers running into the parade route, our parade policy does not permit participants to throw items into the crowd. Some entries did manage to distribute goodies."
~ "Over the past month, the City has received an increase in the number of complaints that some Old Town merchants are not properly disposing of their trash or maintaining their trash enclosures. In response, City staff sent out letters to all merchants as a reminder of the rules and of their responsibilities."
~ With the death of Historic Preservation Commissioner Bruce Carter, there is a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission. If you'd like to be considered for the position submit an application by 6 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16. Questions? Call the City Clerk's Office at 932-5599.
