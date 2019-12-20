Former Monrovia Teacher and Principal, Byron Greer, Has Died

Today, December 20, 2019, Monrovia Unified School District honors the legacy of former MUSD educator, Mr. Byron Greer, by lowering all District flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Byron served over 40 years in MUSD as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal- primarily at Monrovia High School and Clifton Middle School. His efforts and impact on those fortunate enough to have known him will always be cherished. We find it only fitting to commemorate his life and service to the students and staff of Monrovia with this tribute.
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
