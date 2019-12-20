School Superintendent Thorossian's December Update

Dear Monrovia Unified School District community,
In December, I reflect upon the year – both successes and failures – before resolving to attain perfection in the new year. I am proud of our many accomplishments and recognize that nothing is accomplished without a team comprised of expert, determined, and thoughtful like-minded individuals committed to realizing their goal.
The Monrovia Unified School District is fortunate to have so many such individuals, accompanied by an equally committed, supportive, and hard-working community.
Monrovia Unified has received many notable awards and accomplishments over the years, including a variety of prestigious California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Awards for model programs and services. This month, the District received a Golden Bell Award at the CSBA Annual Education Conference for our Early College Program.
The Golden Bell Award recognizes outstanding programs and governance practices in school Districts and reflects the District’s effort to provide programs for students that lead to academic success.
At the conference, Monrovia Unified trustees participated in panels and gave presentations on how intervention and support programs are building stronger ties with parents, which in turn boosts student achievement.
The CSBA conference was the perfect event to culminate a successful first half of the school year – highlighting the strength of our programs as a model for instruction and parent engagement. Indeed, Monrovia Unified recognizes the power of its community support and partnerships as a key element in our students’ continued success.
Our commitment to ensuring that success has been showcased throughout the last few months.
At the beginning of the school year, Monrovia Unified’s Board of Education came together to celebrate the Grand Reopening of Wildcat stadium. The celebration highlighted the renovation done over summer.
At Monrovia High School, our WorkAbility and Transition Partnership program gained attention for its MHS Roasters program, which teaches students job skills and opens doors to job opportunities from local business partners.
In October, the District hosted its Inaugural State of the Schools Address, which outlined plans for student support and success. Ending the State of the Schools Address, Monrovia Unified premiered our District’s showcase video, which gave a look into student academic success and culture.
Our students continue to excel in programs such as our Spanish and Mandarin Dual-Language Immersion, robotics, coding, athletics, and more!
Thank you to all our Monrovia Unified team members who play critical roles in delivering the tools students need to succeed – from our dedicated staff to our talented teachers to our steadfast administrators. It is a true honor to witness your commitment to our students and the achievements that commitment helps inspire.
I wish you all a wonderful holiday season with your loved ones, and I look forward to joining you all when we return in 2020 for the remainder of our highly successful school year.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
