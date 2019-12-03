News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides Thursdays and Sundays
Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available in Old Town on Thursday and Sunday evenings in December for $5 per person. Dates and times:
Sundays, Dec. 8, 15, and 22, 3-6 p.m.
Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19, 5-8 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/03/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment