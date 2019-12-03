News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides Thursdays and Sundays

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available in Old Town on Thursday and Sunday evenings in December for $5 per person. Dates and times:

Sundays, Dec. 8, 15, and 22, 3-6 p.m.
Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19, 5-8 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard
