News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Parm Wants a Quiet Home in the Sun

Parm came into the shelter with SIX kittens, and now she's ready to be adopted. This young mama kitty isn't thinking about PTA meetings or college tuition, she's just dreaming about a quiet home where she can lay in the sun or curl up on the couch. And if this home has unlimited treats, so much the better. If her kitten-like appearance and cheese-themed name don't draw you in, maybe the cute little dot on her nose will?

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.

Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)