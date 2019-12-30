News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Woman's Car Flips After Tire Goes Flat; Motorcyclist Runs Stop Sign, Hit by Car; Dog Bites Woman; Shoplifting; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 370 service events, resulting in 89 investigations.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 19 at 11:58 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of Mountain and Central. One of the parties involved complained of pain and was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department. Officers arrived and completed an investigation.
Grand Theft Auto
December 19 at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of N. Ivy. The victim reported his vehicle was stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. while he was doing yard work. Officers arrived and searched the area. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 3:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A female subject exited the business without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. The subject was detained outside the business by officers, an investigation revealed she had outstanding warrants for her arrest. The subject was arrested for the theft and per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 19 at 7:54 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had struck a motorcyclist near the intersection of Evergreen and Mountain. Officers responded with paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department. An investigation found the motorcyclist had failed to stop at a posted stop sign. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia– Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 10:02 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Lime and Mayflower. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 11:02 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of Mountain and Foothill. The officers contacted the subject and an investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol. The subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and taken to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Weapon Offence – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 2:28 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of California and Duarte. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of an unlawful weapon. The driver was arrested and issued a citation.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 10:36 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of E. Huntington, the caller reported he was hiding in his room because gang members were trying to kill him. Officers found the subject and an investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody for a sobering period.
Vandalism
December 20 at 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Walnut regarding a vehicle vandalism. The rear passenger window of the vehicle was shattered. An investigation revealed the window had a small hole in the center and no entry to the vehicle had been made. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
December 20 at 8:32 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of Montana. The male subject had left the location prior to officers’ arrival. The victim said she was involved in an argument with the subject when he physically assaulted her. The subject is on parole and his Parole Officer was contacted. Charges are pending.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 21 at 2:43 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of Olive and California. One of the parties involved complained of pain and was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department. Officers arrived and completed an investigation. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a shoplifting. The store’s Loss Prevention Officers had detained a female subject for concealing items and exiting the store without any attempt to pay. Officers arrived and an investigation was conducted, the female subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 5:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a shoplifting incident. When officers arrived the subject had been detained by the store’s Loss Prevention Officers. The subject refused to provide his name and did not have any identification. The subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 22 at 1:10 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 600 block of W. Huntington stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The driver displayed symptoms of being intoxicated and an investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 22 at 2:53 a.m., a caller reported a male subject loitering in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for this arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 22 at 7:05 a.m., a caller reported a driver collided into a parked vehicle near Peck and Live Oak. The driver fled the scene without exchanging information. He abandoned the car a block away then walked away from the area. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
December 22 at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Genoa regarding a vandalism. A resident reported that the mailboxes at her condominium complex all had the locks broken sometime during the night. It is unknown if any mail was stolen from the boxes. This investigation is continuing.
Animal Problem
December 22 at 10:16 a.m., an officer was patrolling Library Park in the 100 block of W. Lime, when he saw a dog on a leash bite a female subject who was holding a small dog. Paramedics responded and treated the bite on the victim, the victim refused to go to a hospital. The victim took her small dog to an emergency vet, as it was injured as well. The Pasadena Humane Society responded and completed an investigation.
Vandalism
December 22 at 7:09 p.m., a vehicle vandalism was reported in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The caller reported that when he returned to his vehicle, someone had keyed his vehicle and left an eight inch scratch down the passenger side. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 22 at 10:38 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male subject had left the business with unpaid merchandise. Officers responded and searched the area but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
December 23 at 8:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E. Lime. A resident walked outside his home and attempted to drive to work. He discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 23 at 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting report. Security personnel for the business reported a male subject had just ran out of their store with power tools that he did not pay for. Officers responded to the area but could not locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 23 at 2:30 p.m., Loss Prevention Officers for a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject had stolen items and was being detained. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation in the field.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 23 at 2:47 p.m., a motorist was traveling in the 400 block of W. Huntington when her car's tire went flat causing her to hit the curb. Her car flew over the curb and into the air landing upside down on top of a parked car in a parking lot. Officers responded and found she was not injured.
Vandalism
December 23 at 3:23 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of W. Maple. The owner discovered one of the windows to his building had been broken sometime during the weekend. It did not appear as if anyone had crawled through the window to get into the building. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 2:46 a.m., an officer patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill stopped a UHaul box truck for a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed the male adult driver had a suspended license and the female adult passenger was on probation for forgery. The passenger admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and the U-Haul truck was impounded. The female passenger was arrested and issued a citation in the field for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
December 24 at 10:42 a.m., a red pickup truck that was wanted by the Pasadena Police Department in connection with a robbery in their city was located by an officer in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle. The vehicle was stopped and both occupants detained. Pasadena Police detectives arrived shortly thereafter and arrested both subjects.
Shoplifting
December 24 at 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting report. Security personnel for the business reported two male subjects in their 30’s had just taken $700 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers responded to the area but could not locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
December 24 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Eighth regarding a domestic violence incident. A female subject reported her live-in boyfriend had just strangled her during an argument. Officers responded but the suspect had already left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 25 at 1:23 a.m., a caller reported she discovered her vehicle’s driver side window had been smashed and her purse was taken while it was parked in the 700 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and reviewed video surveillance. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 25 at 3:54 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject on a bicycle chasing after a female subject who was running east in the 100 block of E. Evergreen from Myrtle. Officers responded and located the female subject. The female stopped and saw the officers then began running from them and refused to stop. Officers recognized her from past encounters, an investigation revealed she had two warrants for her arrest. Officers were able to apprehend her, she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She said no crime had occurred between her and the male subject who was never found. She was arrested per the authority of the warrants and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 25 at 4:15 p.m., several callers reported two vehicles collided into one another in the 800 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and found one driver complained of pain. Paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department provided assistance, but the driver refused to be transported to a hospital. The driver who caused the collision was issued a citation
