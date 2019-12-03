News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Christmas Parade This Thursday
The annual Christmas Parade will be this Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., following a performance by Centre Stage Studios at 6 p.m. The parade will travel along Myrtle from Chestnut to Palm.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/03/2019
