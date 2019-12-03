News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Christmas Parade This Thursday

The annual Christmas Parade will be this Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., following a performance by Centre Stage Studios at 6 p.m. The parade will travel along Myrtle from Chestnut to Palm.

- Brad Haugaard
