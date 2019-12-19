News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Conference Call First, Then Report Burglary in Progress; Resident Finds Grenade While Gardening; Fake Bail Scam; Package Theft Suspect Arrested; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 385 service events, resulting in 86 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 12:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Colorado regarding a report of possible drug activity. They arrived and contacted a male subject to the front of the location. The subject walked away from officers and discarded methamphetamine. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and released with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance / False Information – Suspects Arrested
December 12 at 4:18 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a female suspect run out of a business who was being followed by store employees. The suspect entered a vehicle and fled the area. A traffic stop was conducted and the suspect admitted to the theft. She was arrested and taken into custody. During the booking process, it was discovered she also had methamphetamine hidden on her person. A passenger in the car lied to officers about his identity and was also arrested for providing false information.
Theft of Package / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 4:44 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Alta Vista called police to report a male subject had taken packages from her neighbor’s porch. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. The packages were located and returned to their owner. It was discovered the suspect also had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 7:12 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of W. Olive regarding a family member causing a disturbance. The caller stated that when he came home that evening his brother was outside yelling. He told his brother to come inside and be quiet, but they became involved in an argument and the police were called. The investigation revealed the brother had warrants for his arrest. Once officers arrived, he was detained and arrested for the warrants.
Theft From a Vehicle / Fraud
December 13 at 8:59 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called police to report his wallet was stolen from his vehicle. His credit cards were used at several business locations. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 13 at 11:58 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Sombrero called to report his vehicle had been broken into while it was parked in the driveway. A window was smashed on the vehicle and a canvas tool bag containing tools was taken from inside. Investigation continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 13 at 1:29 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a resident in the 200 block of Melrose stating his neighbor’s home had just been burglarized. Four male suspects in a white Kia arrived and went around to the back yard. The suspects were wearing masks or hoods and they left carrying bags of belongings out to the waiting vehicle. The witness did not call police right away as he was on a conference call. The home owner responded to the location. Entry into the home was gained through a window in the back yard. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting / Parole Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 4:15 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a subject was being detained for shoplifting. Officers arrived and discovered the subject also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
December 14 at 2:12 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of W. Chestnut. The victim parked his vehicle the day before and when he returned the following day, his vehicle was gone. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 14 at 2:41 p.m., an injury traffic collision occurred in the 400 block of W. Foothill. A motorist was parked in a stall with the driver's door open. She was standing next to the door when another motorist attempted to park next to her and struck the driver's door mirror. This caused the door to swing back and hit the other driver on the head. She sustained a minor laceration. Monrovia paramedics arrived on scene and treated her for her injuries. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
December 14 at 5:24 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Duarte when he was notified of a stolen vehicle traveling ahead of him. Officers located the vehicle as it was entering the 210 Freeway at Myrtle, heading west. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle exited at Santa Anita and yielded. One female suspect was taken into custody. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 2:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was made and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
LASD Bomb Squad Response
December 15 at 10:21 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Magnolia was gardening when she came upon a grenade in her backyard. She picked up the grenade, placed it into a cement pot and called the Monrovia Police Department. Officers had the residents evacuate the home. LASD Bomb Squad was notified and responded to the location. The grenade was found to be inert and was removed. No other evacuations were needed.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspects Arrested
December 15 at 2:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report two male subjects had concealed jeans on their person and exited the store without any attempts to pay for the merchandise. They were detained by loss prevention. Officers arrived and learned that one of the subjects had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 11:38 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Primrose and Palm when he saw a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road. A traffic stop was made and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
December 16 at 7:53 a.m., a caller reported their vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the area of Fifth and Duarte. An officer responded and completed a report. Shortly after the report was completed, Arcadia Police Department located the vehicle and the occupants were arrested.
Suspicious Person / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 12:34 p.m., security for a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspicious male subject in their parking lot who they recognized as stealing merchandise from one of their stores in another city. As officers responded, the suspect fled in a vehicle without taking any merchandise. Officers stopped the suspect and a computer check revealed he had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant. His identity was provided to the neighboring police agency for their theft investigation.
Suspicious Person / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 18 at 1:09 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious female loitering in the south alley in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had two warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
December 18, at 1:38 p.m., an elderly female resident who lives in the 300 block of W. Palm received a telephone call from a male suspect who said he had her daughter in jail with a bail for a large sum of money. He told her if she wanted her daughter out, she would have to pay the cash bail. The victim went to her bank and withdrew the requested amount. The suspect met her at her house and she gave him the cash. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 18 at 3:33 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Foothill and Fifth. Officers responded and found both drivers had minor visible injuries and paramedics responded. Both subjects were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
