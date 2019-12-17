News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Chase: A Real Cool Dog! No Drama

Two-year-old Chase is a real cool guy! He’s happiest when he’s around people, and his smile is cute as a button. He’s gone on a number of Foster Field Trips with our volunteers, and has been a calm and well-behaved boy on all of them. Whether he’s relaxing with you at home while you work, or going in the car with you to local pet stores and dog-friendly restaurants, Chase will fit in with every aspect of your life!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

