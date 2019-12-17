Holiday Home and Business Decorating Winners

2019 Holiday Home Decorating Contest Winners
- Best Still Display Award - 214 South Alta Vista
- Best Outdoor Display - 333 Norumbega Drive
- Most Effective Use of Lighting Award - 380 Norumbega Drive
- Best Neighborhood Effort Award - Valmont Drive and Valmont Place
- Santa’s Workshop Award - 436 North Primrose Avenue
- Holiday Spirit Award - 2400 & 2500 Block of Rochelle Avenue
- Children’s Choice Award - 309 North Madison Avenue
- Judges Award - 300 Block of North Alta Vista Avenue
2019 Old Town Merchant Window Decorating Contest Winners
- Best Holiday Display – Paint N Play
- Most Spectacular – Monrovia Floral
- Judge’s Award – Monrovia Chamber of Commerce
- Honorable Mention - St. Clair Bridal
- Honorable Mention – Sugarland
- Brad Haugaard
