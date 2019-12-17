News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Holiday Home and Business Decorating Winners

Here are the winners of this year's home (and business) decorating contest. See map full size here: https://is.gd/64jjz2

2019 Holiday Home Decorating Contest Winners
  • Best Still Display Award - 214 South Alta Vista
  • Best Outdoor Display - 333 Norumbega Drive
  • Most Effective Use of Lighting Award - 380 Norumbega Drive
  • Best Neighborhood Effort Award - Valmont Drive and Valmont Place
  • Santa’s Workshop Award - 436 North Primrose Avenue
  • Holiday Spirit Award - 2400 & 2500 Block of Rochelle Avenue
  • Children’s Choice Award - 309 North Madison Avenue
  • Judges Award - 300 Block of North Alta Vista Avenue

2019 Old Town Merchant Window Decorating Contest Winners
  • Best Holiday Display – Paint N Play
  • Most Spectacular – Monrovia Floral
  • Judge’s Award – Monrovia Chamber of Commerce
  • Honorable Mention - St. Clair Bridal
  • Honorable Mention – Sugarland
- Brad Haugaard
