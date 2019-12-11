News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Newspaper Reports Bob Bartlet Mosaic Vandalized By Man With Machete

Monrovia Weekly reports that a vandal with a machete defaced the mosaic of former Monrovia mayor Bob Bartlett at the train station. The artist estimates it'll cost $3,500 to fix. https://is.gd/XzIxe3

- Brad Haugaard
