News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Candidates for Monrovia City Council
Here are the candidates (
https://is.gd/FckZLv
) who have filed to appear on the ballot for city council next year:
Tom Adams (incumbent)
Becky Shevlin (incumbent)
Gloria Crudgington (incumbent)
Melissa Taylor (challenger)
Stephen Grollnek (challenger)
Donna Baker (challenger)
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/10/2019
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment