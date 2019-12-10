News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Candidates for Monrovia City Council

Here are the candidates (https://is.gd/FckZLv) who have filed to appear on the ballot for city council next year:


  • Tom Adams (incumbent)
  • Becky Shevlin (incumbent)
  • Gloria Crudgington (incumbent)
  • Melissa Taylor (challenger)
  • Stephen Grollnek (challenger)
  • Donna Baker (challenger)

- Brad Haugaard
