Here's Santa's Monrovia Schedule
To ride with Santa, be at Monrovia City Hall's back parking lot at 5 p.m. on a tour night. Participation is first-come first-served. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Wear warm clothing.
The schedule:
Monday, Dec. 16, east of Myrtle and north of Foothill.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, west of Myrtle and north of Foothill.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, east of Myrtle and south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road, to east city boundary.
Thursday, Dec. 19, west of Myrtle and south of Foothill to Huntington between Myrtle and Fifth.
Friday, Dec. 20, from Huntington to south city boundary, west of Myrtle to Fifth. Also Valley Circle.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 12/10/2019
Schedule looks different then what's posted here?