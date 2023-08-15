Watch Smiling Blair Do Her Full-Body Tail Wag

Two-year-old Blair has a smile that will light up a room. This playful boxer mix is so happy to meet people that she almost instantly will erupt into a full-bodied tail wag. Her adorable underbite will also melt your heart!
Blair loves exploring the play yard at Pasadena Humane. Her wrinkly forehead makes it seem like she’s deep in thought, but we suspect she’s really just focused on finding the treats that she adores. Even at the height of her exploring, she’s careful to always check in with the volunteers to make sure she’s not missing any butt scratches.
We think that Blair might do well with an equal-sized playmate who has the same enthusiasm for playing that she does. She’s also quite content to be your right-hand woman!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
