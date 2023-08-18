Historical Museum and Historical Society's Anderson House Open This Sunday

This Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., both the Monrovia Historical Society's George H. Anderson House, and the Monrovia Historical Museum will be open.
The Anderson House (215 E. Lime) is open every third Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. See how Monrovians lived in the late 1800s.
The Historical Museum (742 E. Lemon) is open Thursdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Exhibits on hospitals, schools, police and fire departments, and the airport. See how wars affected the community and why Monrovia became an All America City.
Dick Singer's book, People Like You and Me, about Monrovia and Monrovians during World War II, will be available for sale at both locations.
- Brad Haugaard
