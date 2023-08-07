City to Consider 300-Foot-Long Mural For New Multi-Family Development

Click to enlarge.
At its next meeting (agenda: here) the Monrovia Art in Public Places Committee will consider two options for a mural design for the Alexan Foothills development at 1625 South Magnolia (on the west side of Magnolia just north of the railroad tracks). The 300-foot long, 8-foot high mural will be painted on the parking structure, visible to Metro riders. Details.
Comment: One of the designs includes the Colorado Street bridge in Pasadena - beautiful but what's it got to do with Monrovia? And I'm also not sure I understand the fish motif in both designs.
- Brad Haugaard
