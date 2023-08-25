News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Wants Your Thoughts on Improving Rotary Park

There will be a meeting to get residents thoughts on what to include in a new playground for Rotary Park (401 S. California Ave.). The meeting will be at the park on Saturday, September 9, at 10 a.m.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)