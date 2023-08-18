News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

S&P Raises Bond Rating for Monrovia Water and Sewer Bonds; New Rules for Candidates; Paid Media Internship for High School Students

 In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~  S&P Global Ratings has boosted its bond rating from A- to A for Monrovia water and sewer revenue bonds. A higher rating generally means lower borrowing costs for the city. The A rating is S&P's sixth highest rating, behind AAA, AA+, AA, AA-, and A+. Details

~ Potential candidates for public office in the March 5, 2024, General Municipal Election may wish to attend  a presentation by Monrovia City Attorney Craig Steele (Sept. 5, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers), to understand the impact of Senate Bill 1439 on campaign contributions and disclosure requirements.  Details

~ Monrovia and Duarte high school juniors and seniors may apply for KGEM's Ralph Walker Paid Internship. A apply from Aug 16 - Sep 15. Interviews: Oct 2 - 16.  Details

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)