S&P Raises Bond Rating for Monrovia Water and Sewer Bonds; New Rules for Candidates; Paid Media Internship for High School Students

~ S&P Global Ratings has boosted its bond rating from A- to A for Monrovia water and sewer revenue bonds. A higher rating generally means lower borrowing costs for the city. The A rating is S&P's sixth highest rating, behind AAA, AA+, AA, AA-, and A+. Details.
~ Potential candidates for public office in the March 5, 2024, General Municipal Election may wish to attend a presentation by Monrovia City Attorney Craig Steele (Sept. 5, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers), to understand the impact of Senate Bill 1439 on campaign contributions and disclosure requirements. Details.
~ Monrovia and Duarte high school juniors and seniors may apply for KGEM's Ralph Walker Paid Internship. A apply from Aug 16 - Sep 15. Interviews: Oct 2 - 16. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment