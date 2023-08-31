Monrovia Police: Driver Hits Fire Hydrant, Parked Cars; Drunk Woman Bathes Half-Nude in Library Fountain; Woman Throws Knives at Husband; Jewelry Snatched from Woman; Etc.

Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 4:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of S. Myrtle regarding a violation of a court order. Officers arrived and locate the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 8:49 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Cypress reported a violation of a court order. The suspect was in front of the residence in violation of the court order. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
August 24 at 9:28 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 1300 block of S. Primrose. A vehicle drove onto a sidewalk and collided into a fire hydrant and two parked vehicles. The driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The driver was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
August 24 at 10:27 p.m., a caller from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported two suspicious subjects inside the store. The reporting party stated the subjects were filling shopping carts with merchandise and were attempting to leave the business without paying. Officers arrived and located the subjects. One of the subjects were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subjects were arrested.
Grand Theft
August 25 at 9:37 a.m., a guest from a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report that her room was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 7:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbed subject. The caller reported a female subject was inside a fountain partially nude. The female subject exited the fountain and ran a short distance until she was detained by arriving officers. The female exhibited signs and symptoms of intoxication and it was determined she was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 1:57 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 100 block of W. Lime. The caller reported that a male subject was laying on the ground and yelling. Officers arrived and located the male subject who was exhibiting signs and symptoms of intoxication. It was determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Suspect Arrested
August 26 at 2:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a domestic violence report. LASO Deputies notified MPD that they had two subjects detained. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the female subject was throwing knives at her husband. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 27 at 3:36 a.m., while at a separate call for service in the 700 block of W. Foothill, officers saw a male subject in the middle of the street who was nearly struck by a passing vehicle. Officers contacted the subject the male subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Arson
August 28 at 2:49 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the area of Foothill and Mayflower. Officers and MFD arrived to extinguish the fire. It was determined that a couch was set on fire and the vehicle became engulfed in flames as a result. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 1:37 p.m., employees from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report a subject trespassing. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival, but was located nearby. The employee positively identified the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
August 28 at 3:34 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report that someone etched his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 28 at 10:03 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Olive requested a welfare check. Officers arrived and contacted a male adult subject in the living room of the residence. The male adult kept telling officers that they were going to have to kill him and showed officers that he was concealing a large kitchen knife. Officers immediately grabbed the knife before the subject had a chance to reach for it. Officers continued talking to the subject and de-escalated the situation. They were able to detain the subject in handcuffs without further incident. It was determined her was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 7:43 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw an adult male subject sitting in the children's playground area smoking a cigarette, in violation of a Monrovia Municipal Code. The officer contacted the subject and while the subject was retrieving his identification, drug paraphernalia fell out. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto / Recovery
August 29 at 7:50 a.m., a victim reported that her vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of W. Cypress. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. At approximately 10:53 a.m., the vehicle was recovered a block away. The front passenger window had been smashed and the ignition was damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
August 29 at 2:55 p.m., a stolen guitar pedal board was reported stolen from a garage in the 700 block of S. Ivy. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 3:03 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Foothill and Violet. A computer check of the driver revealed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 29 at 3:37 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that during the early morning hours, a subject collided into the east wall of the building, causing damage to the women's locker room of the business. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 4:05 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject who stole a torch and fled the scene. Officers located the suspect in the 100 block of E. Pomona. The caller positively identified the suspect. The suspect was found to also be in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
August 29 at 4:34 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a subject stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 5:18 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject drinking at a park. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto / Battery on Officer – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 11:22 p.m., an employee from business in the 100 block of W. Lime reported their car stolen. The juvenile suspects were tracked in Arcadia and Arcadia PD assisted in the search for the vehicle. An MPD officer located the suspects and as he stepped out of his vehicle door the juvenile suspect drove towards the officer and struck the officer’s door striking the officer. The suspect vehicle crashed into a residence and the juvenile suspects fled on foot. One of the suspects was later located in his mother’s vehicle fleeing the area. The juvenile was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
August 30 at 3:29 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Magnolia called to report his vehicle’s window was shattered and his vehicle ignition was ripped out. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 30 at 7:18 am, a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported that her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was entered into the system as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
August 30 at 10:45a.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject ran up to her and threatened to kill her. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving. Later in the day, the victim called to say that the suspect was back in the area. Officers located the subject and the victim positively identified the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 30 at 12:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report that the business purchased and they had just been informed that the vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
August 30 at 4:15 p.m., a vandalism in progress was reported in the area of Mayflower and Huntington. The reporting party saw a subject tagging under the bridge. A field showup was conducted and the suspect was positively identified. A computer check revealed the suspect had warrants for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
