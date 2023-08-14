News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Japanese School in 1930s

Many Japanese American communities built Japanese language schools for Saturday classes. Monrovia had a one-room unit on Mayflower, 2 blocks south of Duarte Road where it dead-ended - probably at the Arcadia border. Names were identified by 93-year old Yosh Kuromiya and 92-year old Mary Sakatani in 2017. Back row left to right: George Mimaki, Yutaro Uyeda, Pete Mimaki, Hiroshi Kuromiya, Japanese language teacher, unknown young man. Middle row: Corki Kuromiya with glasses, Tashiro w/curly hair, Bobbi Mimaki, Toshiko Uyeda (with front buttons), Miharu Kawaguchi, unknown girl, Masao Morimoto, Tosh Asano, unknown boy. Front row: Mary Uyeda standing, Kim Kuromiya sitting, uk girl, uk girl, Marian Mimaki sitting, Warren Asano (1924-2014) barefoot, Yosh Kuromiya with belt. Note outhouse on left of photo. From the Susie Ling collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)