A Moment in Monrovia History: Japanese School in 1930s

Many Japanese American communities built Japanese language schools for Saturday classes. Monrovia had a one-room unit on Mayflower, 2 blocks south of Duarte Road where it dead-ended - probably at the Arcadia border. Names were identified by 93-year old Yosh Kuromiya and 92-year old Mary Sakatani in 2017. Back row left to right: George Mimaki, Yutaro Uyeda, Pete Mimaki, Hiroshi Kuromiya, Japanese language teacher, unknown young man. Middle row: Corki Kuromiya with glasses, Tashiro w/curly hair, Bobbi Mimaki, Toshiko Uyeda (with front buttons), Miharu Kawaguchi, unknown girl, Masao Morimoto, Tosh Asano, unknown boy. Front row: Mary Uyeda standing, Kim Kuromiya sitting, uk girl, uk girl, Marian Mimaki sitting, Warren Asano (1924-2014) barefoot, Yosh Kuromiya with belt. Note outhouse on left of photo. From the Susie Ling collection. See full details here.
