School District to Consider Buying Vape Detectors, Etc.

~ Buying Verkada vape detectors for Monrovia High School for $22,962. Verkada has an "integrated system of Cameras, Air Quality Sensors and more" for detecting vaping. Details.
~ Hire a company called Communicaid to do translation work. Details.
~ Agreements to provide internships for Azusa Pacific and Grand Canyon University students.
~ Buying educational software from Imagine Learning for $44,000 (details) and agreeing to a three year contract for more educational software from IXL Learning (details) for $21,725.
~ A one-year contract with Teachers Development Group for $21,400 to provide "professional development services". Details.
~ Entering into an internship agreement with San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity that will allow Monrovia Community Adult School students on-the-job construction training. Details.
