Monrovia Police: On Probation for Homicide; Gunpoint Robbery; Drugs and Intoxication; Girl Punches Girl; Etc.
Outside Assist – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 12:17 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Chestnut reported a vehicle collision. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the driver who caused the traffic collision fled on foot. It was determined the driver was wanted by Arcadia PD for domestic battery. The suspect was located in a steep embankment, hiding. He was arrested and taken into custody by Arcadia PD.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 12:00 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose when she stopped a subject. The subject was found to be in possession of fentanyl. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Theft
August 10 at 2:58 p.m., the victim's wallet was stolen from her purse in the 700 block of E. Huntington while she was shopping in a store. Her credit cards were later used at a store in Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
August 10 at 3:35 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 600 block of Diamond. The suspect approached the victim with a gun and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled in a vehicle with other occupants. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
August 10 at 3:41 p.m., a robbery was reported in the 800 block of W. Colorado. The suspect demanded money while showing he was in possession of a handgun. He fled in a vehicle with occupants. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Possession
August 10 at 7:09 p.m., a caller in a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a disturbed subject in a restroom. Officers contacted the suspect who was on probation for Homicide and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 10:31 p.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She contacted a subject loitering in the area after hours. She initiated a consensual encounter and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 11:06 p.m., while patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mayflower an officer noticed a suspicious suspect near a closed business. The officer stopped to contact the subject, the subject fled and was located a short distance away. A search of the subject revealed he/she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 12:53 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Evergreen conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A consent search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation revealed the suspect had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 2:18 a.m., while patrolling the 100 block of California an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A search of the suspect revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 4:51 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious person in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 11:32 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of W. Duarte when she observed a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted. A computer check of the subject revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Structure Fire
August 11 at 12:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported in the 600 block of W. Lime. Officers and MFD responded and determined no one was inside the home. The fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 11 at 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a battery report in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The reporting party advised a female juvenile was punched multiple times by another female juvenile. MFD Paramedics evaluated the victim for injuries and she was later released to her guardian. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 12:13 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the 800 block of S. Myrtle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver displayed objective signs and symptoms of intoxication. An investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 1:12 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Colorado an officer observed a male subject laying between a sidewalk and a gutter. The subject was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 1:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject sleeping on the property. A computer check of the subject revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
August 12 at 12:11 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that a male subject slapped a female subject in the face. Officers arrived and the subject was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 12 at 10:25 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Terrace reported their entry gate was damaged and not opening. Officers responded and discovered the gate had been damaged by a vehicle intentionally ramming into it and forcing it open. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 14 at 5:32 a.m., a passerby saw the front window of a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle shattered. Officers searched the inside of the business and nothing appeared to be tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 14 at 10:23 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that someone hit his parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 14 at 3:43 p.m., a resident in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported that they were notified by DMV that a vehicle they purchased came back as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Criminal Threats
August 14 at 11:19 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a customer causing a disturbance. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. Employees said the suspect became upset and started yelling at employees and walked outside. He attempted to get back inside by shaking the locked doors, which caused one of the glass doors to break. The suspect threatened to return and kill employees. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 15 at 7:27 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Violet reported a female subject laying on the floor of her home. The female had been drinking. She told officers she wanted to harm herself. She was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
August 15 at 7:54 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of E. Huntington regarding a male subject stating he was depressed. Officers determined he was a danger to himself and was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Fraud
August 15 at 11:47 a.m., a victim came to the MPD lobby to report that someone gained access to her bank account and made charges. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 15 at 12:07 p.m., a reporting party in the 3300 block of S. Peck stated that while he was parked outside of a business, another vehicle collided into him and that vehicle fled the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 15 at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Palm regarding a male subject chasing another subject. It was determined that a mutual battery occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 12:43 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject claimed he was on drugs and was having issues. Officers contacted the subject and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fraud
August 15 at 2:58 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Lincoln reported that someone gained access to their business account and purchased items. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 5:44 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Foothill called to report that a vehicle they had reported stolen was being tracked via GPS to a nearby location. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with a subject inside. A felony traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was refusing to comply and eventually he agreed to surrender. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 15 at 7:39 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called and said he reported his vehicle stolen to Alhambra PD, but he was able to track his vehicle to a nearby location. Officers responded and located the unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 15 at 8:23 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Palm called to report that her vehicle’s window was smashed. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
August 16 at 12:49 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a male and female subjects sitting on a wall with drug paraphernalia between the two. The female subject admitted that it was hers. A records check of the female subject revealed she had two warrants for her arrest. The male subject was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene. The female subject was arrested and taken into custody.
