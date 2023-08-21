A Moment in Monrovia History: 1887 Real Estate Office

Man seated at desk to right is John Wilde, who built the apartments and stores later known as the Harper block. W.H. Evans (Emporium of Fashion) was the first occupant of the north store that was where the Boxx Jewelry Store is now at 516 S Myrtle. Mr. Wilde also built two or three houses on Lemon Avenue east of Canyon. The MacNeale & Urban safe seen belonged at one time to the firm of Buck & Campbell. The man in the 'pork pie' hat may be Mr. Campbell. Photo by Shaffner's California Views, 500-590 Sixth Street, Los Angeles. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
