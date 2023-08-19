Prep For Tropical Storm Hilary

In a special email to the community, City Manager Dylan Feik asked residents to be prepared for Tropical Storm Hilary, which should hit the area tomorrow, Sunday. He suggested:
- Inspect your vehicles and equipment are working properly. Check your windshield wipers, ensure your tires are not flat or balding, ensure all lights (headlights, emergency lights and brake lights) are functioning.
- Try to stay home and minimize travel to essential trips.
- If you need to travel, avoid flooded areas and drive carefully during rainfall or weather conditions affecting visibility.
- Clear drains and gutters to prevent blockage and flooding.
- Secure outdoor items like furniture and grills that may be affected by high winds.
- Avoid downed power lines or downed trees blocking street traffic and call 911.
- For downed trees on sidewalks, call Monrovia Public Works at 932-5575.
- In case of power outages, charge your devices now, including external batteries.
- Report any power outages to Southern California Edison. Call 800-611-1911.
Because of the possibility of mud flows, bags and gravel are available in front of the Monrovia Public Works Yard (600 Mountain) and at Recreation Park (847 E. Olive). Bring shovels, gloves, and eye protection and take only what you need.
City staff will remain on standby and crews will be monitoring the conditions and impacts of the storm.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment