Redesigning Santa Fe Middle School; Special Ed Handbook Update; Get Rid of Old Furniture; Citrus College Credit for MHS Students

 At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Consider contracting with Learner-Centered Collaborative  to help "redesign Santa Fe Middle School, with a focus on attracting and retaining students while fostering learner-centered experiences aligned to the Monrovia Strategic Plan." Cost: $60,000, plus transportation costs. Details.

~  Receive an update on the district's Special Education Procedural Handbook. More

~  Give away or dump old furniture and replace it with new.  More.

~ Sign a deal with Citrus College allowing Monrovia High students to earn college credit. More

