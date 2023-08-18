Redesigning Santa Fe Middle School; Special Ed Handbook Update; Get Rid of Old Furniture; Citrus College Credit for MHS Students

~ Consider contracting with Learner-Centered Collaborative to help "redesign Santa Fe Middle School, with a focus on attracting and retaining students while fostering learner-centered experiences aligned to the Monrovia Strategic Plan." Cost: $60,000, plus transportation costs. Details.
~ Receive an update on the district's Special Education Procedural Handbook. More.
~ Give away or dump old furniture and replace it with new. More.
~ Sign a deal with Citrus College allowing Monrovia High students to earn college credit. More.
- Brad Haugaard
