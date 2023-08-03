Monrovia Police: Fire Extinguisher Thrown Through Window; Not Sick, Just Drunk; Girlfriend Slashes His Hand With Knife; Mail Truck Broken Into; Man Stabs Wall; Overdoses; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 335 service events, resulting in 62 investigations.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 12:46 a.m., an alarm company for a car dealership in the 700 block of E. Central called to report a suspicious subject loitering around vehicles. The subject was seen walking around and entering an unlocked vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
July 27 at 8:14 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Ivy reported that a subject threw a fire extinguisher through a window. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 10:14 a.m., an employee from a retail business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that they had detained a shoplifter. Officers responded and contacted all involved parties. The suspect was placed under citizen's arrest, cited, and released at the scene.
Theft / Fraud
July 27 at 11:45 a.m., a caller reported that her wallet had been stolen at a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill. The suspect attempted to make charges on the victim’s credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
July 27 at 1:36 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Mayflower called to report that her husband had pushed and strangled her before fleeing the location. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 8:21 p.m., a passerby reported a male adult subject passed out on the ground in front of a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers responded and found the subject did not require medical attention, but was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplifting / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 8:41 a.m., an officer was flagged down by employees of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a shoplifting. Nearby officers responded and located the suspect in the area. A search revealed the suspect was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto
July 28 at 9:33 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Winding Oak called to report that her vehicle had been stolen some time overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 28 at 9:41 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of S. Magnolia called to report that his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 28 at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the MPD lobby regarding a mental evaluation. A couple came to the police station seeking mental help for the husband, who was having suicidal thoughts. The officers interviewed the subject and determined he was a threat to himself and transported him to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 10:04 p.m., while patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington, officers contacted a suspicious person near a closed business. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and fentanyl. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Curfew Violation
July 28 at 11:40 p.m., an officer conducted a patrol check in a walkway in the 1600 block of S. Primrose where he saw eight juveniles loitering. The officer contacted the juveniles and determined they were in violation of the curfew ordinance. All of the juveniles were cited for their curfew violations and were released to their parents.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 2:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible DUI driver. Officers arrived and located the vehicle in question parked behind a business. Officers made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 3:15 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Magnolia reported a male hitting a female inside a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and subjects. The female victim told the officers that she and her boyfriend were arguing, the argument escalated and he strangled her. The victim had visible injuries to her neck. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 12:53 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive called to report a subject out on the street smoking narcotics. Officers arrived and saw the suspect smoking narcotics as they approached. The officers located more narcotics on a subject. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 4:57 p.m., a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a male subject was in the process of stealing items. Officers responded to the location and made contact with both the store employees and the subject. Because his identity could not be confirmed he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 11:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Fifth regarding a subject in the parking structure that was looking into parked vehicles. The subject was located and a computer check revealed the subject was on probation and had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Felony Vandalism
July 30 at 10:55 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Olive reported people arguing. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who stated that sometime during the night, his vehicle was vandalized with spray paint while parked in front of his home. This investigation is continuing.
Assault / Theft of Firearm
July 30 at 3:51 p.m., officers responded to 800 block of Walnut regarding a theft of a firearm. The victim told officers that a female friend came to his house earlier and both started to argue. During the argument, the female pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on his hand. He also reported that his girlfriend stole his gun from his home. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 30 at 8:26 p.m., a caller in the 1300 block of Magnolia reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense
July 30 at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington regarding a weapons offense. A victim was sitting in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot when a male subject approached her. The subject asked her a question and then pulled a knife out on her and told her to leave. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Drugs / Resisting – Suspects Arrested
July 31 at 11:16 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose, an officer observed several people in the park after hours. The group was detained and the officer found that one subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Another subject kept interfering and delaying the officer from performing his duties. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and run Traffic Collision
August 1 at 9:33 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Mayflower. The suspect made an unsafe turn and hit another vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect was later contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 1 at 11:30 a.m., a postal worker stated a parked mail truck was broken into in the 200 block of W. Walnut. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 1 at 11:30 a.m., a postal worker stated a parked mail truck was broken into in the 1700 block of Pilgrim Way. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 1 at 4:13 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that a customer was paying with a fake money. The customer left the location prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 1 at 2:42 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported a disturbing subject. Officers contacted the parties involved and determined it was a verbal argument. The disturbing subject returned later and damaged a front door lock. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 1 at 8:29 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of E. Olive regarding suspicious circumstance. Officers arrived and located a male adult who was stabbing a wall with a knife and had injured himself. MFD was called to the scene for treatment. Officers determined the male adult was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Fraud
August 2 at 11:07 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported that multiple checks were cashed in her name. This investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check
August 2 at 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Primrose and Linwood regarding a subject who fell and hadn't moved in ten minutes. Upon arrival, the officer located a female on the ground who was unresponsive and appeared to be experiencing symptoms of an opiate overdose. The officer administered several Narcan doses. The subject became responsive and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Found Contraband
August 2 at 3:44 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called stating he located a bag with contraband inside. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
August 2 at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject who stole items. An investigation revealed the subject stole merchandise and fled the store without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 2 at 5:37 p.m., a caller in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that a subject entered and left without paying for the merchandise that he walked out with. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 2 at 6:44 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim said his vehicle was broken into at approximately 12:00 p.m. The suspect damaged both doors while trying to gain entry to the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 9:38 p.m., a security officer from a construction site in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia called to report a male subject spray painting a wall under the freeway overpass. Officers arrived, located and detained the suspect. While the suspect was seated on the curb, he abruptly jumped up and started running. He was located a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Overdose
August 2 at 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a female overdosing. The caller administered two doses of Narcan before officers arrived. Officers administered two additional doses upon arrive. MFD arrived and took over. The subject was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
No comments:
Post a Comment