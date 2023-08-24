Monrovia Police: Drunk Prowler on Roof; Person Extracted from Rolled Car; Thief Takes Truck Tailgate; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.

Vehicle Burglary
August 17 at 8:25 a.m., a victim in a business reported that their vehicle was burglarized while parked in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 17 at 8:39 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported a disturbing subject in the area. The caller stated that the subject was her ex-boyfriend and he was threatening to harm himself. The subject was located and determined to be a danger to himself. The subject was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 8:52 a.m., a battery was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported that her uncle had battered her. Officers and fire personnel responded. The victim claimed her uncle battered her. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 9:59 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Foothill and Stedman for a traffic violation. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Trespass
August 17 at 11:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Shamrock regarding a prowler heard on the roof of the building. Officer’s arrived and saw the suspect on the roof. The suspect was detained and determined to be intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 2:15 a.m., while patrolling a shopping center in the 1600 block of S. Mountain officers saw a subject laying on the ground near a vehicle. The officers checked on the subject's welfare and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 11:34 a.m., an officer was on patrol in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw illegal drug activity taking place. He contacted the subject and confirmed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
August 18 at 12:33 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 1100 block of S. Myrtle. Witnesses provided a vehicle description and possible location. Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description with body damage. An investigation showed the suspect driver was likely under the influence. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Outside Assist
August 18 at 3:20 p.m., a witness reported a rollover traffic collision in the area of California and Central. Officers and MFD responded to extract a trapped occupant, who was transported to a hospital for treatment. CHP was notified and took over the investigation.
Warrant Arrest / Battery – Suspects Arrested
August 18 at 9:20 p.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist for traffic violations in the area of Duarte and Alta Vista. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. As the officer was arresting the suspect, an uninvolved female subject approached the officer and began yelling at the officer and slapped an officer’s hand. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 1:33 a.m., while patrolling the area of Ivy and Maple, an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer contacted the driver who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. An investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 5:25 a.m., while conducting extra patrol in the 600 block of W. Huntington an officer contacted a subject who was in front of a closed business. A computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphilia. He was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence
August 19 at 11:44 a.m., a caller in a restaurant in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a driver had hit his vehicle in the parking lot and that the driver seemed intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The suspect refused to cooperate. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
August 19 at 12:57 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista called to report that her husband was abusing her. Officers responded and located both subjects. The investigation revealed that they had an argument which turned physical. Though both subjects had injuries it appeared the husband was the primary aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication
August 19 at 4:11 p.m., a representative of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a subject causing a disturbance. Officers responded and determined the subject was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery / Child Endangerment
August 19 at 5:01 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle by a subject claiming to have been battered. The investigation revealed that two subjects engaged in mutual combat in the presence of children, potentially placing the children in danger. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
August 19 at 6:53 p.m., a guest of a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported she was battered by her roommate. Officers arrived and found the suspect had left. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
August 19 at 8:39 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a female adult laying on the ground in front of the front doors of a closed building with a male adult next to her, after hours. Officers contacted the female to ask if she was okay, she became ill because of her level of intoxication. MFD responded and transported the female to a nearby hospital.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 12:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling a closed park in the 1600 block of S. Primrose when he saw a male adult subject. He contacted the subject and found he had a warrant for his arrest and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 2:08 a.m., while patrolling in the 600 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the motorist and found the driver to be heavily intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 2:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of W. Huntington when she saw a female adult loitering around a closed business. The officer contacted the female subject and found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
August 20 at 3:40 a.m., while patrolling in the 1100 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw two male adults passed out at a bus bench. She stopped to check on their welfare when she saw a drug paraphernalia in plain view between the two of them. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
August 20 at 10:30 a.m., the manager of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report that he reviewed video footage and saw that around 4:45 p.m. the day prior a male subject broke into the complex and stole tools from a locked storage closet. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
August 21 at 7:05 a.m., an officer was alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Cherry and Magnolia. The officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and the registered owner was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 21 at 10:25 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of S. Myrtle called to report that on August 19 someone stole the tailgate to his truck. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
August 21 at 12:07 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington to report her wallet was stolen while shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
August 21 at 2:14 p.m., fraudulent activity was reported in the 300 block of W. Huntington an employee stated that a customer has written a total of six fraudulent checks. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 21 at 11:48 p.m., a resident in Glendale reported her daughter was at home in the 800 block of S. Myrtle and was the victim of a domestic violence. Officers arrived, but no one answered. Believing the victim was in danger, officers made entry. The suspect was located and detained. The victim was found in the backroom with visible injuries. The suspect was holding her against her will. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
August 22 at 4:52 a.m., employees of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain arrived to work and discovered the front glass of the store was shattered. They entered and found the alarm had not been activated for an unknown reason. Officers arrived and searched the store for suspects, but no one was inside. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 22 at 7:01 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported that his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 22 at 8:02 a.m., a reporting party in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle called to report a roll-up door broken into and some tools stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 22 at 2:18 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Resist / Delay – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 2:46 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a disturbing subject inside a store. The subject battered a customer and when the officer attempted to detain the subject, she took off running, refusing to listen to the officer's commands. She was ultimately detained. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding subjects who had been inside the business for five hours and were concealing items in a bag. Officers made contact with the subjects. A computer check revealed one of the subject's had a no bail warrant and was in possession of burglary tools. He was arrested and taken into custody.
