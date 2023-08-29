Miss Nola's Smile Will Brighten Your Day

Miss Nola is such a good girl! She is very smart, loves meeting people, and has a great smile that just brightens your day.
Nola has turned into a bit of a star at Pasadena Humane. She has gone on a number of field trips with the volunteers because she is so easy-going. She likes hiking, car rides and just hanging out in the park on a sunny day. She has also been put to work by one of the trainers to demonstrate how to teach training cues.
Nola is only three years old, which puts her right in that sweet spot of playful energy mixed with a nice calm demeanor. She can’t wait to be the star of your home!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
