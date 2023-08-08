Three-Year-Old John Is Built for Adventure

John is a fun-loving shepherd/husky mix looking for his forever home. He is about three years old and built for adventure!
John loves playing with toys and sometimes needs to be reminded that there is more to life than just his trusty tennis ball. Once his memory is jogged, he remembers that going for walks and doing some training can also be fun!
One of John’s favorite things to do is go out on field trips with Pasadena Humane volunteers. He enjoys going on hikes and other outings but is also quite content to hang out and play fetch.
Come meet this good boy today!
Pasadena Humane is hosting a free adoption day on Saturday, August 19th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All dogs, cats and critters can be adopted at no charge. No appointments necessary. Dog licensing fee may apply.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
