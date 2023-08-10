Monrovia Police: Youth Groups Fight on Myrtle; Robber Swipes Employees' Name Tags, Kicks Cop; Nude Drug User Taken To Hospital; Perfume Thief; And Plenty of Drugs and Alcohol

Shoplifting / Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 10:01 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male adult suspect left the store with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers responded and located the subject. The property was returned to the store. The suspect was arrested and also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 1:03 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain when she saw a subject riding a bike in violation of traffic code. She stopped the bicyclist and found he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
August 4 at 10:26 a.m., an employee of a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported someone broke into the business sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Dangerous Weapon – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 9:18 a.m., an officer stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. A computer check revealed the subject had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a dagger. He was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 1:23 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Huntington and Encino when she observed a bicyclist make several traffic violations. She conducted a traffic stop and determined the bicyclist was too drunk to be riding a bicycle. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 4 at 6:54 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Tenth reported a motorist had just collided into a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and cited the vehicle at fault.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 4 at 7:34 p.m., a caller reported a motorist just collided into two parked cars in the 100 block of W. Colorado. Officers responded and located the driver. The driver was issued a citation.
Fraud / Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 7:44 p.m., an employee of a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported two suspicious adult female subjects inside the store loitering. Officers responded and spoke to the employee. The female subjects fled when officers arrived. Another officer saw them drive out of the parking lot in a vehicle that had a fraudulent paper license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was found to be in possession of a fraudulent driver license. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of stolen items. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Juvenile Fight in Progress
August 4 at 8:11 p.m., a caller reported seeing a large group of juveniles fighting in the 300 block S. Myrtle. When officers arrived, the two juveniles who were fighting left the area in different directions. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 4 at 10:02 p.m., a customer of a restaurant in the 200 block of W. Huntington was inside eating when she was notified that someone had just witnessed a motorist in the parking lot collide into the back of her car. This investigation is continuing.
Fight in Progress
August 4 at 11:49 p.m., a fight between two adults was reported outside a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and both subjects were already gone. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 5 at 1:08 a.m., a caller reported he was attempting to park in the public parking lot in the 100 block of W. Lime, when another motorist collided into his vehicle and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
August 5 at 3:06 a.m., a fentanyl overdose was reported in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. Officers arrived and applied several doses of narcan, which got her breathing again. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 10:28 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Shamrock and Foothill when she saw vehicle commit a traffic violation. She conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver had a no bail warrant and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery / Possession of Dagger / Battery on Officer / Criminal Threats – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 6:28 p.m., employees of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Duarte reported a male adult was refusing to leave the restaurant, threatened that he had a gun as he walked to the cash register, ripped the name tags off employees and placed them in his backpack and rummaged through the open safe. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside of the restaurant. A search revealed the suspect was in possession of a large knife. Due to pre-existing medical issues, he was transported to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. While in the hospital, he kicked an MPD officer and made threats that he was going to kill the officer. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary / Grand Theft Auto / Theft of Gun
August 5 at 8:18 p.m., the owner of a mechanic shop in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported his business had been burglarized. The suspect forced entry into the building through a rear window, took a gun and keys of a customer's car and drove away with the customer’s vehicle. The vehicle was later located abandoned in the City of Arcadia. The vehicle and gun were recovered. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Obstructing Officers – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 12:11 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a female adult take items belonging to a hardware store. He stopped the subject and found she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was verbally assaultive to the officer and refused to provide identification and gave a false name. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
August 6 at 7:59 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported his wallet was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 6 at 11:12 a.m., while patrolling the 400 block of E. Duarte an officer discovered graffiti on the wall of an overpass. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbed Subject
August 6 at 2:47 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of E. Duarte reported a subject suffering from mental illness. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure
August 6 at 6:05 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Olive reported a male adult walking through the park naked in front of families and children. The suspect was located in the area and detained. The suspect displayed extremely strong symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was in need of medical attention. The suspect was transported to the hospital and cited for indecent exposure.
Disturbing Subjects – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 7:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a bar in the 100 block of E. Colorado regarding two intoxicated subjects that were about to fight with other customers. The subjects left the bar prior to officers arriving, but were detained a short distance away. The two subjects were determined to be too intoxicated to care for their own safety. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 7:32 p.m., residents in the 300 block of W. Cypress reported a subject loitering and talking to himself. The subject was located nearby property and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 9:51 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding an intoxicated person. The subject was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own wellbeing. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
August 7 at 11:52 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Walnut reported that the catalytic converter from their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 7 at 12:06 p.m., a postal worker reported that her USPS truck had been broken into and mail was stolen in the 1700 block of Pilgrim Way. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 7 at 2:26 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported her purse was stolen from her room. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 8 at 2:57 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a grand theft that just occurred. A male suspect walked out of the business with a bag full of fragrances and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 4:09 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 700 block of Genoa. A male subject entered the victim's rear yard and attempted to open a rear sliding door, while the victim was in the home. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival, but was located a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 4:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Cloverleaf regarding a male subject laying on the ground. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
August 8 at 9:50 p.m., a passerby called to report a male subject laying in the middle of an alley in the 200 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined that he was in need of medical attention. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 12:41 a.m., officers responded to 800 block of W. Colorado regarding a possible domestic violence. Officers arrived and discovered the female hit her boyfriend several times in the face causing visible injuries. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
August 9 at 1:23 a.m., officers responded to 1200 block of Sherman regarding a male adult harming himself. MFD responded and provided treatment. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mail Theft
August 9 at 8:04 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Teresita reported that his mail was stolen sometime throughout the night. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 8:17 a.m., a female with outstanding warrants walked into the MPD lobby to turn herself in. The officer confirmed the warrants. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 10:41 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose when he saw a male subject smoking drug paraphernalia near a child’s playground. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Wanted Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 2:56 p.m., officers were alerted to a suspect vehicle with an armed and wanted suspect was driving into the city. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high risk traffic stop. The suspect was refusing to exit the vehicle. FSET and El Monte PD K-9 responded to assist. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Unlicensed Driver / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 11:44 p.m., while patrolling the area of Tenth and Duarte an officer saw a vehicle driving without any lights. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the occupants. The driver was found to be driving without a license and the juvenile passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
No comments:
Post a Comment