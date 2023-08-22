Dobby, Sweet and Sensitive Comedian

Dobby thinks it’s funny to stick out his tongue while getting his photo taken. He probably also likes to tell corny jokes, put a lampshade on his head or whatever it takes to get a laugh. Or at the very least, an eyeroll.
He may be a comedian at heart, but Dobby is also a sweet and sensitive dog. He’s just over a year old, and an active home would be ideal for this active border collie mix.
Pasadena Humane volunteers have taken him on several field trips, and they’ll attest to his love of the outdoors. He is an avid hiker and explores whatever stream he comes across. He is also thrilled to go hang out at Starbucks afterwards and enjoy a puppocino.
Dobby is ready for an open-mic night at your house!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
