Emily May Be Naughty at Times, But Makes Up For It With Love

Two-year-old Emily is one-of-a-kind! With her beautiful fur and unique eyes, she's sure to turn heads on your daily walks.
Emily isn't just a pretty pup - she's curious, intelligent, and active. She has mastered several commands and would love to learn more. She’s also a fan of toys- she gallops around the yard with a ball or rope toy hanging from her mouth, constantly entertaining the Pasadena Humane volunteers.
A husky like Emily can be a lot of work, and just as much fun! Emily is a people-pleaser, so even if she can be naughty at times, she is quick to make up for it by showering you with affection. This fun-loving gal can't wait to go on adventures with you!
Pasadena Humane is having a FREE adoption day on Saturday, 8/19 from 10:00 – 2:00. All dogs, cats and critters can be adopted for no charge, and no appointments are needed.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
