Calvary Chapel Monrovia to Add Third Sunday Morning Service

Because of continued growth, Calvary Chapel Monrovia will add a third Sunday morning service, at 8 a.m., beginning on Sept. 10. The other two services will be moved to 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The early service will not have childcare.

The church, at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry, recently started a new church, Calvary New Song, in Duarte, which temporarily reduced the size of the Monrovia congregation as some members began attending the Duarte church.

However, Pastor Richard Schork said in this video that Calvary Chapel Monrovia has still been growing, even during the summertime when churches generally have low attendance, so it has decided to add the extra service to accommodate additional people in the fall.

- Brad Haugaard 

