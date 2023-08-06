Calvary Chapel Monrovia to Add Third Sunday Morning Service

The church, at the corner of Myrtle and Cherry, recently started a new church, Calvary New Song, in Duarte, which temporarily reduced the size of the Monrovia congregation as some members began attending the Duarte church.
However, Pastor Richard Schork said in this video that Calvary Chapel Monrovia has still been growing, even during the summertime when churches generally have low attendance, so it has decided to add the extra service to accommodate additional people in the fall.
- Brad Haugaard
