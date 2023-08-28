A Moment in Monrovia History: John B. Adams, Helped Found Shiloh AME Zion Church

John B. Adams was born a slave near 1856 named Hicks Bundy. He was a leader of the group recruited by Lucky Baldwin from Bennettsville, SC near 1886. John worked establishing citrus farms in Southern Calif. He was married to Adeline Morris Adams and had 6 living children" Elliot, Sally, Philip, Madie, Celia, and Frank. John bought the land for Shiloh AME Zion church in 1892. The Adams lived at at 228 E. Maple. From the Shiloh AME Zion Church collection. See full details here.
