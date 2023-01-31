Water District Offers Free Virtual Classes on Resilient Landscaping Techniques

Upper San Gabriel Valley Water District is offering two virtual classes on landscaping, "Resilient Alternatives to Turf" and "Protecting Your Trees." These classes are on Tuesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 23, respectively, and will run from 6-7 p.m.
"Resilient Alternatives to Turf," will focus on diversity in landscaping, selecting ground cover blends for greater resiliency, and how to transition to a more sustainable landscape. Attendees will also learn about rainwater capture and limited irrigation.
"Protecting Your Trees" will cover topics such as understanding the collaboration between trees in a landscape, developing an efficient irrigation strategy, separating irrigation systems, and creating a successful maintenance practice to ensure the survival of trees.
Sign up here: t.ly/rDrl
Sign up here: t.ly/rDrl
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment