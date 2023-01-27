Police Get New Equipment: Body Cams, AR-15 Rifles; Licence Plate Readers; Emergency Prep Class

~ Changes at the Police Department.
- The police station is receiving a pressure wash, a new sign, and a fresh coat of paint.
- New emergency communications equipment has been installed.
- New patrol vehicles have been added and new license plate reading cameras are in use to assist in recovering stolen vehicles.
- All officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras for capturing information and details during service calls. Videos by these cameras are used for training.
- The department has switched from using the Ruger Mini-14 rifle to the industry standard service weapon known as the AR-15.
~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue and Monrovia Community Emergency Response Team are offering a free three-day CERT Basic Training starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 28. Open to Monrovia residents and employees of Monrovia businesses. Ages 16 and over with a parent. Classes will be held on Feb. and 11. CERT volunteers assist Monrovia Fire & Rescue with preparedness education, fire patrols, and disaster response. Email Suzanne Dobson at SDobson@ci.monrovia.ca.us to register or for more information.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment