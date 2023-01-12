Monrovia Police: Suspect Returns While Officers on Scene, Arrested; Royals Don't Have to Pay; Mud Comes Through Back Window; Man Conned Out of His Watch; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 368 service events, resulting in 78 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 10:11 a.m., an officer located a subject in the 700 block of W. Huntington who was wanted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
January 5 at 11:07 a.m., a witness in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock reported a business in the area had a shattered front door. Officers arrived and determined a burglary occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 5 at 6:08 p.m., a caller reported his vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 9:20 p.m., an employee in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a suspect became upset, broke items inside the store, and threw a glass bottle at one of the windows. The suspect returned while officers were on scene. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 5, at 9:46 p.m., an employee in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject was refusing to pay her bill after ordering food and drinks. Officers arrived and spoke to the female subject who refused to pay. She advised the officers that she was royalty and claimed she doesn’t have to pay for items. The employee placed her under private citizen’s arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 12:13 a.m., an officer saw a subject in a park in the 1600 block of S. Primrose after hours. The subject was detained and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 2:55 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. The driver had a suspended license and was found to be in possession of firearm ammunition. The driver was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
January 6 at 3:31 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of Diamond reported subjects were stealing the catalytic converter from a vehicle. Officers arrived but the suspects had already fled. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
January 6 at 7:16 p.m., while on patrol in the 700 block of W. Huntington officers recognized a subject who had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. Officers contacted the subject and detained him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 12:31 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Madison and Colorado for a moving violation. The driver was suspected of alcohol intoxication and a DUI investigation ensued. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Felony Vandalism Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 1:06 a.m., a caller reported someone was breaking into their home in the 500 block of King. Officers arrived and determined a neighbor committed a felony vandalism by breaking a window. The suspect was located nearby who admitted to breaking the window due to an ongoing feud. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 8:45 a.m., while on patrol, officers conducted a consensual contact with a female subject in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. While speaking with her, he observed drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 7 at 5:06 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Lotone regarding a restraining order violation. The caller stated a male subject, who she has an active restraining order against, was in violation. Officers located the male subject but there was no record of a restraining order on file. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 7 at 10:18 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers spoke to the female half, who said her husband had been drinking and made comments about wanting to injure himself. Officers attempted to speak with the male subject but he was uncooperative and would not come to the door. It was determined that he was a danger to himself and was transported to medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Battery
January 7 at 10:20 p.m., a physical altercation between multiple subjects was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed that an argument took place and it became physical. When officers arrived the parties were separated and one half had already left the location. MFD responded and evaluated one subject that was involved. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
January 8 at 12:02 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported their son was throwing things inside the house. When officers arrived and contacted the subject he attempted to bite an officer. It was determined that he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
January 9 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victim reported that sometime during the night someone entered her vehicle and stole items. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
January 9 at 5:11 p.m., the reporting party came to the lobby to report that someone stole her registration tabs which were on her vehicle in the 500 block of E. Walnut. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 9 at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mayflower and Duarte regarding an injury collision between a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian had complain of pain and was transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 9 at 5:30 p.m., a solo injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Chestnut. The driver got a flat tire, swerved and struck the center median.
Medical Assist
January 9 at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Melrose for a welfare check on an elderly resident. Officers arrived and could hear the woman yelling that she couldn’t come to the door. Officers were able to find their way in through a back door. The woman had fallen and couldn't get up. MFD arrived and took over.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 10:22 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Myrtle & Colorado for a traffic violation. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation determined that the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mudslide
January 9 at 11:43 p.m., a resident on the Hidden Valley Road reported water and mud debris coming through a window in the back of the house. The water and mud was flowing over the retaining wall against the hill. MFD responded and assisted.
Grand Theft
January 10 at 11:05 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft of merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Fake ID – Suspect Arrested
January 10 at 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a suspicious person checking door handles to vehicles. Officers located the subject matching the description. The subject presented a fraudulent identification. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
January 10 at 6:44 p.m., a victim called from the 100 block of S. Myrtle to report he was making a private vehicle purchase. The victim decided not to purchase the vehicle because there was something suspicious about the paperwork. He explained the suspect fled on foot with the victim’s money. A computer check of the vehicle's license plate revealed it was stolen. Officers did an area check for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 12:01 a.m., while on patrol in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle. The officer contacted the occupant who was found to have a warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 11 at 8:43 a.m., officers responded to the area regarding an injury traffic collision. One of the drivers complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Vandalism
January 11 at 8:49 a.m., the reporting party in the 1800 block of Tenth called to say that someone slashed one of the tires to her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
January 11 at 3:57 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a suspicious subject that was talking about stealing. Officers located the subject outside the business and inside of his vehicle. They could see merchandise he was trying to conceal in his pants. The subject admitted to stealing it from the business. Employees advised they needed approval from corporate in order to press charges. The items were recovered and the subject was identified. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 11 at 4:32 p.m., the victim was walking in the 900 block of W. Duarte when he saw the same two subjects in the parking lot. They called him over and suggested he try on a gold bracelet. One of the subjects told him in order to do so, he had to remove his watch. The victim removed it and placed it in his front pocket. When he did so, the subject, who was in front of him, reached over and grabbed it from his pocket. The victim's daughter happened to be driving up and saw the incident. She was able to obtain video of the suspect's vehicle as they fled. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 11 at 8:04 p.m., a caller reported that her catalytic converter had been stolen while she was shopping inside a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
