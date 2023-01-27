Monrovia Area Partnership to Host 13th Annual Neighborhood Conference with Theme of 'Live Your Legacy'

Monrovia Area Partnership will hold its 13th Annual Neighborhood Conference on April 29 at Second Baptist Church. The event will feature a continental breakfast, information from booth vendors, workshops, a free lunch, health fair screenings, and raffle giveaways. Workshop topics include "True Confessions of a Master Gardener," "The History of the Diversity of Monrovia," and "CleanMonrovia-SB1383: What You Need to Know." The conference is open to all and registration is recommended to secure a spot. Details and reservations: t.ly/vHAt
