Gravel Bags Available, City Closed for King's Birthday, State of the City Address

~ With a storm expected this weekend, gravel and gravel bag materials are available at Recreation Park. First come, first served; provide your own shovels, gloves, and eye protection. Bags available at the Monrovia Public Works Yard, 600 S. Mountain Ave. For questions contact the Public Works Department at 932-5575.
~ Monrovia City Hall, Public Works Yard, Community Center, and Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
~ Annual State of the City event to be held on Feb. 13 at LOOK Cinemas at 6 p.m. City Council will provide updates on accomplishments in 2022 and plans for 2023.
- Brad Haugaard
