School Board: Field Trip to High-Speed Rail Site; Adding Entrepreneurship and Engineering Courses; Etc.

~ Allowing high school students to take an extended field trip to a California High-Speed Rail construction site and to the Fresno State University Engineering Department. t.ly/w1cB
~ Add Entrepreneurship 1 as a high school course. Students "put together customer and competitor profiles, marketing campaigns, and a financial analysis to support their claims about the feasibility of their business idea. Towards the end of the school year, students have opportunities to pitch their business opportunities to judges in local, regional, and national competitions." [Comment: Awesome idea!] t.ly/zNWK
~ Adding a new high school course, Honors Project Lead the Way Principles of Engineering. In the program "students explore a broad range of engineering topics, including mechanisms, the strength of materials and structures, automation, and kinematics." t.ly/NbAs
~ An agreement to let California State Long Beach students have counseling internships in Monrovia for three-years. t.ly/0P1R
- Brad Haugaard
