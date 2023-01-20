Grand Reopening of Historic 1886 Anderson House Feb. 19

The Monrovia Historical Society (not to be confused with the Monrovia Historical Museum) will hold a grand reopening to celebrate the completion of repairs to the 1886 George H. Anderson House (215 E. Lime) on Sunday, February 19 from 2-4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 2:15. The house is now presentable after years of work, including a new roof, plastering, woodwork repair, and cleaning. Refreshments will be provided. RSVPs are not necessary. Admission is free and all are welcome.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment