Clifton Middle School Designated As a 'School to Watch'

CLE established the Schools to Watch Program to recognize middle schools that are academically excellent, developmentally responsive, socially equitable, and highly collaborative. Selected schools serve as models and mentors to other middle schools throughout the state and nation.
“It really validates all of the hard work that the staff and students have put in to make Clifton excel in all areas,” said Clifton Principal Scott Moses. “I am thrilled as I know what an exemplary school environment we have, and I am just honored to be the instructional leader. This team makes achieving this recognition possible.”
Clifton is recognized for its highly successful push-in/co-teach collaborative teaching model, school-wide PBIS program, Spanish dual immersion, family engagement, and more.
Moses said he and his team were thrilled to get the good news once the California League of Educators officially announced it.
“It has really been great to have so many programs to build on and such a receptive staff to incorporate fresh and positive behaviors and strategies,” he said. “Developing the report was not without challenges as we were coming off obstacles such as the pandemic and school closures, which resulted in a dynamic shift in focus, but our team pulled through.”
“California Schools to Watch” is a statewide program implemented by the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, California Middle Grades Alliance, National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, and the California Schools to Watch model schools. For more information, visit www.leagueofschools.org.
- Brad Haugaard
Better question is why was not 1 Monrovia school noted as a distinguished school?ReplyDelete