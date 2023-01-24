Dapper Dog Loves Chasing Toys

Winston is a dapper six-year-old greyhound mix who is ready to race his way into your heart! He has a beautiful shiny brindle coat that turns heads wherever he goes. He’s not just a pretty face, though. Winston has smarts as well. He appears to be housebroken and knows a handful of tricks, with the desire to learn more.
Winston likes to chase things, especially toys! His favorite is the squeaky ball, but really, he’s not very picky. His long legs make it seem like he’s floating through the air in pursuit of whatever is thrown his way. This also means that Winston should not live with cats or other small animals. After a few rounds of fetch, he will contentedly relax and enjoy chewing on his toys until it's time to run again!
At six years old, Winston is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program, meaning his adoption fee is waived for an adopter over sixty.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
