Evensong at St. Luke Church

St. Luke Episcopal Church will present the second in this season's series of choral evensongs on Sunday, January 15, at 4 p.m. The church is at 122 S. California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard.
Evensong, or Evening Prayer, is a centuries-old Anglican service created from the sevenfold monastic cycle of prayer, combining the offices of Vespers and Compline. St. Luke's Choir, with guest singers, will sing the service with pipe organ accompanyment.
Selections will include Magnificat by William Crotch, Nunc Dimittis by John Blow, and "Anthem: Entry of the Three Kings" by John Gardner. Oboist Nathaniel Moore will join the group for the anthem. A wine and cheese reception will follow. Both choir and congregation will be masked.
- Brad Haugaard
